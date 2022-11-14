Chuckey-Doak High School held its first Veterans Day program since 2019 on Friday.
Keynote speaker was State Rep. David Hawk, who said he was honored to attend such a moving Veterans Day ceremony.
“We are able to gather together today to pledge allegiance to our flag, and honor our country through the singing of our national anthem because veterans fought and sacrificed for our freedom to assemble,” Hawk said.
“Our veterans have sacrificed so much … their time, energy and their bodies, so we can enjoy living in the most free nation the world has ever known,” he said.
“When our veterans begin their service, they are reminded that the strength of our United States military is what creates peace in our own country and abroad. ‘Peace through strength’ has been a motto that began with our founding fathers and continues to be our guiding principle today,” he said.
He challenged the students to find ways to achieve peace.
“In a day and time where most people want to talk about the differences they have with each other, I suggest that we honor our veterans' search for peace, by working to find common ground with each other,” he said.
He also encouraged the students to find a veteran, thank them and ask them their story.
The National Anthem, "America The Beautiful" and "God Bless The U.S.A." were sung by the C-DHS Choir, led by Angee Woody. They were accompanied by the C-DHS Band, led by Jamie Walker.
Class officers were very involved in the program, beginning with the opening prayer by Senior Class Officer Ava Englehardt.
Principal Steve Broyles recognized visiting veterans and special guests, including the Iron Riders Motorcycle Club and friends.
Brantley Campbell, senior class vice president, presented the "Significance of Veterans Day."
The presentation of the colors was given by the Greene County Junior ROTC, led by Cadet Capt. Sandy McClure, Cadet 1st Lt. Hunter Teslow, and Cadet Airman Zachary Burgess.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Senior Class Officer Liliana Jimenez.
Sophomore class officers Cora Hawkins and Madelyn Jennings held the POW/MIA flag in recognition of American soldiers who were captured by enemies or are still listed as missing in action, or both.
Recordings of the official songs for all military branches — U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard — were played, and attending veterans stood during the song for their branch.
Holding the flags for each branch were: senior and junior class officers Kaydin Murvin and Brianna Lowe, Army; junior class officers Kylie Malone and Laney Ricker, Navy; junior class officers Courtnee Jones and Subhi Das, Air Force; junior class officers Hayleigh Hensley and Kaylee Brooks, Marine Corps; and sophomore class officers Molly Barricks and Maura Phillips, Coast Guard.
Senior Class Officer Miley Garrison gave an inspirational reading, "What Is A Veteran?"
Brief closing remarks, "Reflecting on Veterans Day," were given by Senior Class Officer Angel Bermudez.
A recording of taps was played prior to dismissal by Broyles.
Finger foods were served.