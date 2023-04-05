Chuckey-Doak High School will host a Tennessee Digital Opportunity Listening Session presented by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 12.
The session is part of a statewide effort to conduct open discussion on current barriers to accessing the internet, including challenges around affordability, access, and digital skills, according to a news release.
The public is invited to attend to hear about the state's broadband programs, opportunities for future funding, and plans to close the digital divide in Tennessee.
Participants will be given an opportunity to offer feedback and contribute to the state digital equity planning. Refreshments will be provided.
The listening sessions are part of the state’s current digital equity and broadband deployment planning processes. To ensure that these plans adequately serve all Tennesseans, these listening sessions must include participation of eight covered populations. These populations include historically marginalized groups who have disproportionately less access to digital opportunity offered by broadband, according to information from the state.
The stories, information, hurdles and feedback received during these listening sessions will have a direct impact on the content of the state’s digital equity plan.
The information lists key terms and programs:
Digital Equity Act: A $2.75 billion program which established three grant programs to promote digital equity and inclusion across the US.
State Digital Equity Plan: The document that Tennessee will create to satisfy the requirements of the Digital Equity Act which will establish the state’s vision for digital equity in the context of its overarching strategy and goals.
Digital Opportunity: The idea that all individuals and communities have the resources to access the internet, including existing broadband infrastructure in their communities, affordable internet service, access to technology, and digital literacy tools. Digital Opportunity encompasses digital adoption, literacy and equity.
C-DHS is located at 365 Ripley Island Road, Afton.