Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a vehicle arson reported about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.
On arrival at a property in the 1000 block of House Road, deputies saw a Cadillac completely engulfed in flames. Two witnesses at the scene identified a possible suspect named in the report.
A bag located nearby contained various items that may be linked to the crime that include a clown mask and an “old man” mask, Deputy Wayne Wilhoit said in a report.
No injuries were reported. The 2003 Cadillac is valued at $2,000.