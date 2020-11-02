A call about an unwanted person on school property led to the arrest of a Greeneville man on multiple drug charges Friday.
Christopher L. Mathis, 300 Raymond Road, was charged with Schedule II and Schedule VI drug violations including violations of the Drug Free School Zone Act, unlawful drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting stop and arrest, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
At around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to Tusculum View Elementary School to investigate a complaint of a man on school property who had been told to leave by school authorities but did not.
When Officer Robert Anderson arrived, he was unable to find the man. However, the officer found a man fitting his description sitting behind O’Reillys Autoparts on the 11E Bypass, according to the report.
As the officer approached, he saw the man conceal something underneath a rock, which was found to be a syringe, the report stated.
After being placed under arrest, Mathis tried to head butt the officer as a search was attempted, according to the report. In the search, a small bag of a substance believed to be methampetamine, another small bag of a substance believed to be marijuana and a glass pipe were found, the report stated.
Once placed in the patrol car for transport to the Greene County Detention Center, Mathis struck the car and window with his head, but refused medical treatment when asked, the report stated.