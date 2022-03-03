Spring is on the way. Days are getting longer, trees are budding out, and spring flowers are beginning to bloom. It’s a beautiful time of year. The honeybees are foraging for fresh pollen and nectar to build up the number of bees in their colony. Fruit trees will be blooming and gardens will be prepared for planting.
Honeybee swarming is a vital part of bee survival and a natural behavior.
Beekeepers are inspecting their hives to see what is needed to help these valuable insects not only to survive but to thrive.
Beekeepers work with the bees but cannot control them. There are many tactics to prevent swarming from hives, but nothing works all the time. When the bees swarm from managed hives, it results in decreased honey production during the weeks it takes to rebuild the population.
If you see a swarm of honeybees leave them alone. This cluster of bees are resting for a brief period of time until they locate a safe new place to make their home. Honeybee swarms are usually very docile. Do not attempt to trap them. Do not kill them. If harassed they will sting to protect the queen.
Please report the swarm so an experienced beekeeper can come collect the bees safely. This is a free service. There are no charges to the homeowner or person providing the information. You can report a swarm by calling the non-emergency county dispatch number, 423-639-7111. The nearest beekeeper will be notified for relocating these bees.
Remember this is not an emergency. Please reserve the 911 number for emergencies only.