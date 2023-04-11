Swarm season has begun. This is a normal, natural and vital phenomenon honeybees use to create more colonies.
The queen mother leaves the hive escorted by half of the bees in that colony, plus half of the honey reserves. They will fly a short distance away, land, and the bees will form a “ball” shape around the queen to keep her safe.
“Scout” bees will search for the new hive location. This may take from minutes to hours. Eventually, they will all decide which location is best and fly off to their new home. The original colony will have their new queen hatch out and begin her queen duties in a short period of time.
If you see a honeybee swarm, please do not attempt to trap, spray to kill, or harass the bees. They are usually not aggressive but will sting to protect the queen. Do not try to capture a swarm if you do not have the appropriate gear or knowledge.
Please call the Greene County Emergency Communication by dialing 423-638-7399. This is our 911 Dispatch and manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When dispatch answers let them know this is not an emergency but you are reporting a swarm of honeybees. Dispatch has a contact number for the Davy Crockett Beekeepers Association. Once notified, Paul Vale will contact the closest beekeeper to come and safely relocate the swarm. This is a free service, no charges will be incurred.
The beekeeper responding to the call will need an address where the swarm is located, a contact name, and any other information you can give. Is the swarm high in a tree? On the fence, a bush or bird bath? This helps us know if we need to bring extra equipment.
Thank you in advance for your help protecting our precious and vital honeybees. They provide the pollination required for food and seed production. Plus, it’s the only insect that gives us food, honey!