Called Airport Authority Workshop Postponed Jan 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority's called workshop at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St has been postponed.The meeting dealing with minimum standards for the airport will be rescheduled at a later time. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Authority Transports Aeronautics Airport Power Building Greeneville Light Postpone Meeting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Woman Killed Friday In Baileyton Road Crash Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Family Of Missing Teen Seeks The Public's Help Lisa Fisher's Contributions To Community Recalled New Officers Join Greeneville Police Department