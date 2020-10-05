Sheriff’s deputies have tentatively identified the source of phone calls made Friday morning to McDonald Elementary School by a man who threatened to harm students and then said he was inside the school.
The threat was not true. No students were harmed. The caller is believed to be a man living in Louisville, Kentucky, sheriff’s Deputy Mike Shipley said in a report.
The McDonald Road school received a call at 7:47 a.m. Friday from a man whose identification showed as “anonymous.” He made specific threats about female students to the school secretary. The secretary hung up on the man, who immediately called back and spoke to another school employee.
He told the employee that he was “in the bathroom,” the report said.
Lt. Teddy Lawing, in charge of county School Resource Officers, was notified. Meanwhile, the school principal, Dr. Chris Sharp, was also notified and placed the school on lockdown.
Deputies and school officials searched the building and no intruders were found.
The school continued on modified lockdown Friday.
Deputies investigating the source of the call tracked it to the Louisville man who is believed to be the person responsible.
Detectives and the district attorney general’s office continue an investigation.