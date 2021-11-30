A new chapter opens Wednesday for Cameron Judd.
The longtime staffer, noted author and assistant editor of The Greeneville Sun is retiring from his full-time position at the newspaper. Tuesday was his final day.
Judd’s award-winning column, “Clips To Keep,” will continue to appear in The Sun once a week.
Judd’s retirement marks the end of his third full-time stint at The Greeneville Sun. His time at the Sun, serving in a number of capacities, spans nearly four decades.
A 1979 graduate of Tennessee Tech University and Cookeville native who has lived in Greene County since 1982, Judd’s prior posts at The Greeneville Sun included staff writer, assistant managing editor for special projects, managing editor, promotions coordinator and columnist.
He also worked nearly a decade in communications and public information at Tusculum College, prior to it becoming Tusculum University, and spent several years as a full-time writer of traditional western and frontier novels, including several rooted in Tennessee history.
Judd this week offered perspectives and memories on his career at The Greeneville Sun, and changes he has seen during his newspaper career.
“When I think back over my years at The Greeneville Sun, which began in November of 1982 and continued for years thereafter, with a couple of years-long gaps during which I worked either for myself or for Tusculum College, the thing that stands out most to me is the difference in how the printed version of the newspaper is put out,” he said.
“The Sun newsroom today has desks in the same places they were then, but out in the middle area of the room there now is kind of a lounging area with sofas and chairs. In that area in 1982, there were tall pieces of equipment that were part of the production process for newspapers of about 40 years ago.
“There were devices there for producing headlines, which printed out onto a long strip of paper. Stories were printed out in much the same way, the stories formatted in columns as they would appear in the newspaper,” he said.
Judd recalls having to trim out both the headlines and the stories, then run the strips through “waxers,” which “were gizmos in which a particular kind of wax was melted.” He said that “waxers operated at temperatures approximating that of the surface of the sun and everybody got a burn or two from them if you worked at the paper long enough.”
He recalled there was a roller on top of the waxer that copy and headline strips were fed through, and it would coat the back of the strip with wax. The waxed copy would be pasted down onto a sheet of layout paper, slightly larger than a newspaper page and with the columns and borders marked off in light blue.
The layout sheet would go into the production area, where it would be photographed on what looked like a gigantic Polaroid camera, known as a “process camera.” The negative would go through another step or two that would put the page image onto a metal plate that would go onto the press.
It was all very immediate and hands-on, much more than it is now.
“The production process now is almost entirely computer-based. No more waxers, no more big metal typesetting machines standing in the middle of the newsroom, now replaced by computer software, no more physical layout sheets or pasting up, although the slanted layout tables remain in place like museum pieces.
“No more darkroom or developing photos, all digital now, no more ‘process camera,’” he said.
“It’s a different process altogether – although the press is the same one that was here when I first came to the Sun,” Judd said.
“Apart from in-person coverage of community news events and the printing of the newspaper, there is very little being done day-to-day here on Summer Street that can’t be done remotely, and often is,” he said.
“The Sun office used to be sort of like a community center, with visitors coming in and out, often just for visits. Today the building is more empty, even at prime work time. The COVID effect only further decreased the human presence and activity within the building last year,” Judd said.
He believes that technological changes and the resultant “de-localization” of the newspaper production process, “are probably the biggest changes I’ve seen in my years at The Greeneville Sun.”
“I expect those changes will continue, broaden and accelerate in years to come. Inevitably, there will be an increased emphasis on the digital side, as there is in almost every other industry now,” he said.
“One thing that hasn’t changed is that The Greeneville Sun had good folks working at it then, and still does today. I can verify that the news staff cares about the people and institutions they cover on their beats, and our advertising staffers have heartfelt affection for the advertisers with whom they work.”
Judd has earned extensive recognition for his writing as a journalist and novelist. His works made him a three-time national finalist in the Western Writers of America’s annual Spur Awards competition. His Tennessee fiction won the Wilma Dykeman Award from the East Tennessee Historical Society in 2005. His journalism at The Greeneville Sun has received multiple awards from the Tennessee Press Association and other professional organizations.
His most recent journalism honor came for his weekly Sun column “Clips To Keep,” which in 2019 received first place for Best Personal Column as designated by the Tennessee Press Association.