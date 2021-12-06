Camp Creek was the host of a Christmas parade on Saturday.
Some 25-30 entrants waved and smiled from their tractors, floats and horses to an appreciative audience along the parade route on Camp Creek Road.
Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church hosted the parade – only the second annual one in recent memory – that featured a service at the church following it.
Some 50 boxes of food, turkeys and bags of potatoes were given at no cost to attendees of the church service.
Koreen Johnson, the main organizer of the parade, said following it, “I think things went very well today. We had more spectators and entries this year (compared to last year). People parked at Camp Creek School, the medical center, and the Ruritan Club” site and watched the parade, many sitting in their vehicles.
The parade began at the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Greystone Road, wound down Camp Creek Road to Sunnydale, and then continued over to White Sands Road to Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Charlie Heater, his wife Debbie, and their grandson Micah watched the parade from inside their vehicle near the start of the procession.
Said Debbie Heater before the parade began promptly at 1 p.m., “We just wanted to watch it (the parade). It’s perfect (sunny and warm) weather for today.”
She also stated, “We love living in Camp Creek, other than the (strong) winds. I like looking out at the mountains.”
Parade entrants included an antique fire truck, a Ruritan Club float, a Girl Scouts group, a pressure washer company, a 1957 truck, side by side raisers, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Ellis Hughes of Faith Temple Church who sang Christmas church hymns and other Christmas music.
“They (residents of Camp Creek) were excited we did it for the second year,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she planned the parade and advertised it for about three months prior to it happening.
Following the conclusion of the parade, “there were enough leftovers (from the free food offered at Burnett’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church) to give to Angel Tree kids at Camp Creek Elementary School,” Johnson stated.