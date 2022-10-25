The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department has donated a fire truck to the Rickman Volunteer Fire Department in Putnam County.
According to Bradley Johnson, assistant chief of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the motive behind the donation was to provide a truck to a group that was in need of one. The donation was made Oct. 15.
“We didn’t want the truck to go to waste. We wanted to give it to somebody who’d use it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the Camp Creek department had bought a new truck and had five, so they decided to donate one.
Corey Plemmons, a firefighter with the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department, said the agency purchased the new fire truck from the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department back in August.
Johnson said department members reached out to Matt Lovitt to find a department in need of a truck. Lovitt helped them get in touch with the Rickman department in Putnam County.
After they got in touch with Lovitt, Plemmons said the Rickman fire department was chosen because it was down to one truck.
Plemmons said the truck that was donated to Rickman was in use with the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department for about 13 years.
On Oct. 10, members of the the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department voted unanimously to donate the truck to the department in Putnam County.
The truck will soon see action, but Plemmons said it takes about a week for the new truck to get outfitted for the department.
“We felt it was right to pass on the blessing,” Plemmons said.