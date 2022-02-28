One candidate filed for the Aug. 4 State Primary on Friday. The first day petitions could be issued for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary, Town of Baileyton Municipal, Town of Greeneville Municipal, and the Town of Mosheim Municipal Election was Feb. 7.
The following candidate filed for the state primary since Feb. 20:
- David Hawk, Tennessee House of Representatives – 5th District representative, Republican
The qualifying deadline for all candidates in the Aug. primary election, including independent candidates for federal and state offices, as well as non-partisan municipal candidates in the Town of Baileyton, Town of Greeneville, and Town of Mosheim will be April 7 at noon.