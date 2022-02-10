Local candidates have continued to file their petitions for local offices as the deadline to do so inches closer.
The Greene County Election Commission began issuing petitions on Dec. 20, with the deadline for candidates to file petitions being Feb. 17.
The following candidates have filed their petitions since Tuesday:
- Joshua Arrowood, county commissioner – 2nd Commissioner District, Republican
- Paul Burkey, county commissioner – 7th Commissioner District, Republican
- Terry “Mike” Musick, county commissioner – 7th Commissioner District, Republican
- Kaleb Powell, county commissioner – 2nd Commissioner District, Republican
One candidate also filed a withdrawal notice on Wednesday.
Beverly Brown, who had previously filed to run in the Democratic Primary for County Commissioner in the 7th District, has filed a withdrawal notice. Her name will not appear on the May 3 ballot.
The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17 at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.