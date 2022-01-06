The candidate list for the May 3 County Primary Election continues to grow as petitions are collected at the Greene County Election Commission office.
The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17 at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
The following candidates have filed petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election. The office and primary for which they filed follow their names. The list includes petitions filed since Jan. 4:
- Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District district attorney general, Republican
- Kenneth N. Bailey, Jr., general sessions judge, Republican
- Lyle Parton, county commissioner - 4th Commissioner District, Republican
- Wesley Holt, sheriff, Republican
- Kevin B. Swatsell, road superintendent, Republican
- Alex E. Pearson, Part I – 3rd Judicial District circuit court judge, Republican
- Andy Barham, sheriff, Republican
- Bradley Mercer, Part II – 3rd Judcial District, circuit court judge, Republican
For candidates in multi-county districts, the original petition and any required certified duplicate nominating petitions must each be filed by the Feb. 17 qualifying deadline in the appropriate county election commission offices. Candidates in multi-county districts will file their original nominating petition in the county in which the candidate is a resident and certified duplicates of the nominating petition in all other counties within the district.
The last day candidates who have qualified may withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon. The withdrawal notice must be filed in each county wholly or partially within the candidate’s district by the withdrawal deadline.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The Election Commission office, located at 311 CCU Blvd. Suite 1, is regularly open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.