Someone is targeting campaign signs of a candidate for elected office in Greene County.
Incumbent County Clerk candidate Lori Bryant’s signs have been stolen or vandalized from locations in Greeneville, Mosheim and Tusculum. The illegal activity has been going on since February.
Bryant estimates that 25 to 30 of her campaign signs have been removed or defaced in locations in Greeneville, Mosheim and Tusculum. She has replaced signs in some locations, only to have them destroyed or carried off again.
Bryant estimates damage and replacement costs currently total at least $2,500. She wants the culprits brought to justice.
“I want to get them,” Bryant said Tuesday.
Permission was given to place signs at all locations where they were stolen or damaged, Bryant said. Larger signs cost $80 apiece to replace.
Law enforcement is aware of the incidents. Formal reports have been filed with several police departments.
Bryant’s campaign signs were first targeted in February. Bryant told Greeneville police that between Feb. 1 and March 31, numerous signs were stolen or tampered with.
Bryant told police that signs were missing from locations that include Hannah Street, Tusculum Boulevard, East Bernard Avenue and Church Street.
“Mrs. Bryant believes these events are targeted towards her to affect her candidacy,” a March 30 police report said.
Another report filed by Bryant said that during the night of March 30-31, “five additional signs were lost or stolen.”
Signs were stolen on Hannah Street and in front of businesses in the 1100 and 1300 blocks of Tusculum Boulevard. Another sign on Marshall Lane at Asheville Highway was also damaged. The loss from the one night of theft and vandalism is estimated at $400.
The destruction and theft has ramped up in the past week.
“It’s not just a few. It’s a lot,” Bryant said.
Earlier thefts and vandalism were done to signs near Walmart and other businesses on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Truck tracks are clearly visible at the Marshall Lane site where the sign appeared to be rammed or pushed over by a vehicle. Truck tire tracks are visible nearby.
“They just really mutilated my signs. The stakes are still out there,” Bryant said. “They took the zip ties off my sign. The post was broken and there was no way they could have done that without a truck.”
Mosheim police reports show similar activity occurred in the town between Feb. 19 and 22.
Signs were stolen during that time frame from the 6300 and 7400 blocks of West Andrew Johnson Highway, Twin Barns Road and Rolling Hills Road. Bryant said a sign along Main Street in Mosheim was also taken.
Locations in Tusculum where signs have been stolen or vandalized include along East Andrew Johnson Highway and Edens Road.
“We did receive a complaint from Ms. Bryant in reference to her signs being destroyed. We, along with Mosheim Police Department and the Greeneville Police Department, are working this complaint,” Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said.
Greeneville police are actively looking for the person or persons responsible.
“We are still investigating the case,” Detective Lt. David White said Tuesday.
No reports had been filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as of earlier this week. Sheriff Wesley Holt, who is also running for reelection, said candidates can experience the loss of campaign materials through vandalism, theft or the elements.
“When you run for office, you can expect to get signs gone and that’s just part of running for public office,” Holt said. “I had to (replace) some signs myself. It comes with the territory of running for public office.”
Bryant has her own beliefs about the motivation of those responsible.
“I know they say it’s politics, it’s political, it’s done every year, but this is targeting. It’s not everybody’s signs. It’s mine,” she said. “I would not bother anybody’s stuff. I was taught you treat people how you want to be treated.”
Bryant is running for her third four-year term of office as county clerk. She is challenged in the May 3 Republican primary by Kallie Lister and Andrew James Anderson. Involvement by other candidates is not implied in the reports filed with police.
If anything, the campaign sign thefts and vandalism have made Bryant more determined to pursue reelection.
“This is not going to make me give up,” she said.