The Greene County Election Commission has begun accepting nominating petitions for the County Primary Elections to be held in May.
As of Tuesday, a handful of candidates had filed.
The first day petitions could be issued for the May 3 County Primary was Dec. 20. The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17 at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
For candidates in multi-county districts, the original petition and any required certified duplicate nominating petitions must each be filed by the Feb. 17 qualifying deadline in the appropriate county election commission offices. Candidates in multi-county districts will file their original nominating petition in the county in which the candidate is a resident and certified duplicates of the nominating petition in all other counties within the district.
The last day candidates who have qualified may withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon. The withdrawal notice must be filed in each county wholly or partially within the candidate’s district by the withdrawal deadline.
A Democratic and Republican Primary have been called for the following offices:
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part I (eight-year term)
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part II (eight-year term)
- Circuit Court Judge, Third Judicial District, Part III (eight-year term)
- Chancellor, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- Criminal Court Judge, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- District Attorney General, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- Public Defender, Third Judicial District (eight-year term)
- County Mayor (four-year term)
- County Commissioner All Seats In All Seven Districts (four-year term)
- County Trustee (four-year term)
- General Sessions Judge (eight-year term)
- Sheriff (four-year term)
- Circuit Court Clerk (four-year term)
- County Clerk (four-year term)
- Register of Deeds (four-year term)
- Road Superintendent (four-year term)
- Constable All Seats In All Seven Districts (four-year term)
A Republican Primary has been called for Greene County and Greeneville City school board positions as well. A Democratic Primary has not been called for school board positions.
A Republican Primary has been called for the following school board offices, all four-year terms:
- Greene County School Board Member District 1
- Greene County School Board Member District 3
- Greene County School Board Member District 4
- Greene County School Board Member District 5
- Greene County School Board Member District 6
- Greeneville City School Board Member At-Large
So far, only a few candidates have filed their nominating petitions for the May primary.
The following candidates have filed petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election. The office and primary for which they filed follow their names. The list includes petitions filed Dec. 20 to Dec. 28:
- Nathan R. Holt, trustee, Republican
- Joy Rader, register of deeds, Republican
- Todd Estep, 3rd Judical District public defender, Republican
- Kevin C. Morrison, county mayor, Republican
- Gary Shelton, county commissioner — 5th Commissioner District, Republican
- Beth Boniface, circuit court judge, Part III- 3rd Judicial District, Republican
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
Any elderly voter or voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote early by absentee ballot or at the Election Commission Office on Election Day.
If voters choose to vote at the Election Commission Office on Election Day, they must complete an affidavit at the Election Commission Office no later than April 23, stating that their designated voting location is not accessible.
The Election Commission is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Greene County Election Commission will be closed Friday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.