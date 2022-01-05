Petitions continue to roll in at the Greene County Election Commission office as candidates file for the May 3 County Primary Election.
The first day petitions could be issued for the May 3 County Primary was Dec. 20. The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17, at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
The following candidates have filed petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election. The office and primary for which they filed follow their names. The list includes petitions filed since Dec. 29:
- Douglas T Jenkins, 3rd Judicial District chancellor, Republican
- Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, county commissioner – 5th Commissioner District, Republican
- Eddie Jennings, county commissioner – 4th Commissioner District, Republican
- John F. Dugger Jr., 3rd Judicial District criminal court judge, Republican
- Larkin Clemmer, county commissioner – 6th Commissioner District, Republican
- O. J. Early, county commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District, Republican
- Tamara Hartman Wilcox, Register of Deeds, Republican
For candidates in multi-county districts, the original petition and any required certified duplicate nominating petitions must each be filed by the Feb. 17 qualifying deadline in the appropriate county election commission offices. Candidates in multi-county districts will file their original nominating petition in the county in which the candidate is a resident and certified duplicates of the nominating petition in all other counties within the district.
The last day candidates who have qualified may withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon. The withdrawal notice must be filed in each county wholly or partially within the candidate’s district by the withdrawal deadline.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The Election Commission, 311 CCU Boulevard Suite 1, is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.