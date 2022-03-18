Two candidates have filed for the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election.
David Crum has filed to run for mayor and Tim Teague for 2nd Ward alderman.
Petitions are currently being issued for the Aug. 4 state and federal primary and non-partisan municipal elections in Baileyton Greeneville and Mosheim
The qualifying deadline for candidates in the municipal elections will be April 7 at noon.
PARTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES
Seats on the Democratic and Republican Parties’ state executive committees are also on the ballot in August.
Greene County is in the 9th Senatorial District for the state executive committees.
Each political party’s committee has two seats up for election, one seat for a woman and one for a man.
The committeewoman and committeeman for each party will be decided in the parties’ respective primaries on Aug. 4. Those elected will serve four-year terms.
The following candidates have filed for the Aug. 4 party committee seats since March 9:
- Darrell Key, state executive committeeman – 9th Senatorial District, Democratic
- Deborah Corey, state executive committeewoman – 9th Senatorial District, Republican
- Daryl Brady, state executive committeeman – 9th Senatorial District, Republican
The qualifying deadline for committee candidates and independent candidates for federal and state offices will be April 7 at noon.