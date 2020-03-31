The first candidate has filed a petition to run in the Mosheim municipal election and a second candidate has filed to run for alderman in Baileyton.
Incumbent alderman James A. Foshie has filed a petition to seek reelection as a 2nd Ward alderman in the Aug. 6 election, the first to file to run in Moshiem, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Foshie, 381 Emerald Road, Mosheim, was elected to the board in 2018 to fill an unexpired term. He is also chief of the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.
Also on the ballot in the Mosheim election are a 1st Ward alderman office and the mayor.
Sherrie L. Ottinger, 63 Baileyton Main St., has filed a petition to seek the office of alderman in the Town of Baileyton, according to the Election Commission. Ottinger is the third individual to file to run in the Baileyton election, in which two aldermen and major positions will be chosen. Also filing in Baileyton have been Steve Hall for an alderman position and William “Kenny” Kerr for mayor.
Individuals seeking to run for offices in the Baileyton, Mosheim, and Greeneville municipal elections have until noon on Thursday to file nominating petitions for office.
Noon on Thursday is also the deadline for filing petitions by those seeking to run for the Greene County Board of Education in the 2nd and 7th school board districts as part of the Greene County general election as well as candidates running in state and federal primaries in August and independent candidates seeking to run for those offices in the November election.
Depending on where an individual lives, the Aug. 6 ballot may a bit lengthier than others in Greene County.
Multiple offices are on the ballot in each of the municipalities — five offices will be determined in the Greeneville election and three in Baileyton and Mosheim.
In addition to the two school board districts, the county general election will include the race for assessor of property.
The August election will also be state and federal primaries. Appearing on the ballot locally will be candidates running for the U.S. Senate and for U.S. House of Representatives from the 1st Congressional District and for the Tennessee House of Representatives. Most of Greene County is in the 5th House District with a portion of the western part of the county in the 11th House District.