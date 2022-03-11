Candidates for circuit court judge and Greene County clerk put their best faces forward when they addressed over 100 attendees of a Greene County Republican Women’s dinner Thursday evening.
The Republican candidates each spoke at the Harvest Restaurant for an allotted five minutes — or longer — with most claiming their years of experience in law, government, or both made them the preferred choice.
Voters will decide which of the three candidates for each position gets elected in the May 3 primary. Early voting begins April 13.
Current Circuit Court Judge William Phillips, who was appointed to the position in October by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, is running against Crystal Jessee and Bradley Mercer.
In the county clerk race, incumbent Lori Bryant is running for a third term against challengers Andy Anderson and Kallie Lister.
Phillips said he had handled “everything” from criminal cases to illegal parking cases as a judge in the last two decades.
“Nothing has come before the court I didn’t handle” previously during the past 20 years, Phillips said.
He said he believed in “judicial fairness, not activism. I agree we (judges) are not there to make laws, but to call balls and strikes.” It’s up to legislators to make the laws, he said.
He stated that in terms of the state constitution, he was “an originalist,” and “if elected, I will bring integrity, honesty and fairness to the bench.”
Jessee, who said she has been a practicing attorney for 16 years and represented Greene County in the nation’s largest opioid litigation, asked those present to elect her as circuit court judge which rotates between four counties in the area, including Greene County, “to bring the position back to Greene County. We need convenience and courtesy for our (law enforcement) officers.”
The former president of the Greene County Republican Women said as an attorney she fought for the rights of nursing home patients, and is asking for voters to choose her for two reasons: to form a veterans drug court program for “non-aggressive offenders” and that as a mother with a 10-year-old daughter, “to make children a priority.”
“We need to be tough on crime,” said Jessee, but added she believes a new drug court program for veterans with non-felony charges would give them “one chance to do better.”
Mercer is an assistant district attorney general in Greene County.
He said he has a lot of experience and is running for the position of circuit court judge for two main reasons: “One, I love this community. I was born and raised here ... and (second) I believe it matters who serves. The community expects people to serve with honor,” like retired Judge Tom Wright did.
Mercer said he has handled DUIs, murder, and other cases as an assistant DA general. “I’ve been tough on crime the last eight years,” he said.
Mercer said he has worked in Hamblen County, and before joining the district attorney’s office, worked in Nashville “representing cops accused of false arrest.”
“I have a strong history working with law enforcement officers,” Mercer said.
Bryant, the current Greene County clerk, said she was seeking a third four-year term.
She said she has 38 years of experience in government service, and that “my platform is: experience matters.”
Bryant talked of her accomplishments serving the public as county clerk, including ordering new, updated scanners for licenses.
“County clerk staff are the backbone” of the department, she said.
Bryant also said, “My promise is to provide customer-friendly service” to residents of Greene County.
Anderson, who is also running for the position of county clerk, said, “I believe in the republic, state rights, and the ability to govern ourselves.
“We’ve seen force and coercion” from the federal government, Anderson stated.
He said he was born and raised in Greene County.
“There seems to be no separation of powers anymore,” Anderson said.
“How do we make laws in Tennessee? It’s by representation. ... Laws are being broken because five people say no.
“It’s time to get locally focussed,” stated Anderson. “I’m here (running for county clerk) because I’m called to be here ... This is my first rodeo, and here we are (at the GOP dinner) locally focused.
“God bless you,” he said.
Lister said if she were elected to the position of county clerk, she would make sure the office is open on Saturdays, and have extra staff at lunchtime during the week, to better serve the public.
Lister works in the county clerk’s office currently.
She said she has a business degree from East Tennessee State University, and that she held a job managing 35 associates.
“I’m running because my papaw was county clerk for 28 years,” Lister stated.
She added, “I love Greene County; it’s my home. And I love the county clerk’s office. It’s my heritage.”
Lister said her “primary focus if elected will always be customer service” and that she’d make sure employees in the county clerk’s office “get all they need to serve the public.”
Lister said she favors keeping the kiosk and mobile services, but doesn’t think drive-thru service would work well because it takes employees considerable time to handle title and license tags, so vehicles would back up and drivers have to wait a long time in the drive-thru before it was their turn.