Experience counts.
Candidates for the offices of Greene County Circuit Court clerk and 3rd Judicial District public defender Thursday night outlined professional and personal accomplishments they said make them the best choice for voters.
The Greene County Republican Women hosted the event at the Harvest Family Restaurant. Speakers included Circuit Court clerk candidates Chris Shepard and Whitney Collins, and public defender candidates Todd Estep and DeAnna Snyder.
Voters will decide May 3 in the Republican primary who will be the GOP standard-bearers in the August general election.
A sizable crowd, including many Republican candidates for elected office, turned out to hear Collins, Shepard, Estep and Snyder state their cases.
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
Incumbent Shepard is challenged by Whitney Collins.
Shepard, 51, is completing his first four-year term as Circuit Court Clerk.
Collins, 39, is chief deputy Circuit Court clerk.
Shepard brings varied experience to his bid for a second four-year term as Greene County Circuit Court clerk. Prior to taking office, Shepard served as a certified court security officer at the Greene County Courthouse, bailiff, fire investigator, auxiliary deputy and volunteer firefighter. Shepard also served nearly 19 years with the Greeneville Fire Department.
Shepard highlighted innovations made at the courthouse during his first term, including the introduction of video arraignments in courtrooms, revised record-keeping practices and ensuring continued courthouse functions and employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shepard’s introduction to duties as Circuit Court clerk included managing logistical challenges during the September 2018 trial of Erick Eugene Jones Jr., a first-degree murder case that required bringing in a jury from Hamblen County with 600 people in the initial jury pool, and later sequestering jurors during deliberations.
Shepard applied for and received grants for equipment to establish a video conference link between the courthouse and the Greene County Detention Center, and later the county Workhouse Annex. He also took steps to preserve and store county court records.
Shepard cited his strong work ethic, continued efforts to secure grants to improve services, and efforts to make courtrooms and offices safer for employees, such as the installation of protective glass barriers.
“I’m the Circuit Court clerk. It’s an important job. I love what I do and I try to make every day a little better there,” Shepard said. “It becomes your life, it changes your life and I think for at least the next four years I need to be there.”
Before becoming chief deputy Circuit Court clerk, Collins served for 17 years as bookkeeper in the office and said she is familiar with every job done in the office.
“You need someone who is knowledgable,” Collins said.
She said the position demands an “active leader” who will serve every individual who enters the office.
‘When you go to the courthouse you will need friendly, compassionate people who will serve you,” Collins said. “Everyone in our office plays a role. There is no ‘I’ … it is ‘we’ It is not one person, it is 14.”
Collins said she would ensure all office employees are trained “to do a job correctly.”
“If you are going to be a leader, you can set the bar high,” Collins said. “Character is revealed in crises.”
Many people visiting the courthouse are not there under pleasant circumstances. That’s where technology takes a back seat to compassion, Collins said.
“They just need someone to listen,” she said. “It’s not about what I personally can do. It is a group role, and it takes every one of us. You get in return what you expect from others. If you set the bar high and lead by example it is going to be returned.
“I lead by example,” Collins said.
PUBLIC DEFENDER
Estep, 46, said most people in Greene County only remember a time when Greg Eichelman was 3rd Judicial District public defender.
Eichelman was appointed to the position in 1989 and subsequently reelected through this year. He is stepping down. Who succeeds him “is one of the most important votes in the election cycle,” Estep said.
“I have the experience to do the job,” he said.
Estep served in the Marine Corps for four years and then in private business before becoming an attorney. He has been an assistant public defender since 2014, working primarily in Greene County.
Estep cited his initiative, work ethic and competency to recommend him as public defender. Estep said he has represented clients in first-degree murder cases and also some of the other most difficult cases handled by the public defender’s office.
Estep is assigned about 1,000 felony and misdemeanor cases a year. He said public defenders in Tennessee routinely have caseloads far above recommended standards.
Estep said his business skills would enable him to successfully manage the three public defender offices in the judicial district. He addressed a central goal, reducing recidivism and the “revolving door” pattern many defendants in the criminal justice system fall into.
As public defender, Estep said he would hire part-time lawyers to help with the caseload in the 3rd Judicial District.
He said a more comprehensive approach must be taken to treat those addicted to drugs.
“We’re all tired of hearing about methamphetamine and opiate addiction,” he said. “The public defender’s office is in a unique position. We know these people.”
He said about 85 percent of the defendants in the criminal justice system have addiction issues.
Many “are ripe for rehabilitation” and in need of long-term treatment rather than incarceration.
“If we are going to work ourselves out of the methamphetamine problem we have to get more people off the drugs,” Estep said.
Multiple relapses are the norm before rehabilitation efforts on individuals begin to work.
“There are multiple things we can do to help those folks,” Estep said.
Estep mentioned the Strong Futures program done in conjunction with Ballad Health at the former Takoma Memorial Hospital as an example. Strong Futures helps mothers addicted to drugs and offers long-term care options to help reunite them with their children.
More rehabilitation facilities are needed in East Tennessee, Estep said. A proposed long-term rehab facility in Carter County is welcome, but “it will be filled up on three months, and they will need different places to go,” he said.
That’s where programs like Strong Futures come in.
“We’re in a battle for the long haul and we need someone in the public defender’s office (to) fight it on every level,” Estep said.
“It’s a tough job” that demands an experienced leader, he said.
The pubic defender’s office should have input on any proposed reforms in the legal system. On a national scale, Estep supports a proposal made by former President Donald Trump.
“We need a Republican to build a wall to try and attack the (drug supply problem),” he said.
Locally, he said the public defender’s office would work with employers to give non-violent felony offenders a second chance and create a network to support recovery that includes jobs and halfway house settings.
“Life is a relationship business,” Estep said. Public defenders have the knowledge to “be a bigger part of the solution,” he added.
Snyder, 49, is a native of the Saint Claire community in Hawkins County. She has 17 years’ experience in the public defender’s office and has worked in all four counties in the judicial district. Her work is primarily based in Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Snyder said that at age 23, she found herself a divorced mother and embarked on a challenging educational path that includes degrees as a legal assistant and in organizational management from Walters State Community College and Tusculum University.
Rather than move her family, Snyder commuted twice a week to Nashville for four years until she obtained a law degree in 2004 from the Nashville School of Law.
Eichelman hired Snyder out of law school and she began her career as an assistant public defender.
Snyder remains dedicated to representing every client with equal commitment, no matter the nature of the charge.
“Every not guilty verdict I get is just as sweet as the first one,” she said.
Snyder said she has handled the whole range of criminal cases, from murder to misdemeanor offenses.
“I fight for each person regardless of the charge,” Snyder said.
Snyder is proud of the fact she is actively representing clients in the district every day.
“I love being in the courtroom. If I am elected public defender, I will be a hands-on public defender,” she said.
Snyder is a founding member of the Hawkins County Recovery Court and said the demanding process leading to graduation from the program helps keep offenders charged with drug-related offenses on track and receiving support.
“We encourage them to complete the 18-month program,” she said.
Snyder said she will pattern her actions as public defender on the model set by Eichelman.
“With your help, I will pick up that fight on Sept. 1 and be an advocate for everyone in need,” she said.