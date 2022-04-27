The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Firemen’s Feast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
The menu includes ham and turkey along with vegetables, a roll, dessert and a drink.
The dinners are $10 a plate for adults, $8 for children between the ages of 6 and 10 and free to child age 5 and under.
Caney Branch fire Chief Ryan Holt said the Fireman’s Feast is one of the primary fundraisers for the volunteer fire department.
“Come on out after church and let us cook for you,” Holt said.
Fire trucks and other updated equipment used by the fire department will be available on display for inspection by the public, Holt said.
“Thank you for your support and we look forward to greeting everyone on Sunday, May 1,” he said.