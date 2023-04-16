The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department’s annual mail-out and door-to-door fundraising event will be held Monday through Friday.
Residents in the fire department’s primary response area will “either receive a letter in the mail or a knock on the door by our members,” Caney Branch fire Chief Ryan Holt said.
“This letter is asking for donations to help with day to day operations and updating of much needed equipment. We strive to serve our citizens with the best needed fire equipment for our area,” Holt said.
Caney Branch first responders “work hard throughout the year to stay updated on new skills of firefighting as well as medical training. Our medical first response team has been in operation for 19 years and is staffed by 100% volunteers,” Holt said.
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department is the only volunteer fire department in Greene County that provides a medical response to assist Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Holt said.
Holt, also chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said support by the communities served by the departments is vital.
“Fire equipment has increased in price just like everything else has and safety of our emergency responders is a top priority to help our community and surrounding communities. Without the proper equipment, it limits the capability of safety to our firefighters that are volunteering their time,” Holt said.
“We would like to thank our community for their continuing support throughout the year and the donations that have been provided,” Holt said.
Donations can be mailed to the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department c/o Jack Allen, treasurer, 235 Bright Hope Road, Greeneville, TN, 37743.
Another important fundraiser for the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department is coming up.
The Annual Firemen’s Feast Turkey and Ham Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department station, 11423 Newport Highway.
For further information about the events or to learn how to become a member of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, call 423-638-1237.