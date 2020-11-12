The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-through BBQ supper from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
The supper will be the main fundraising event this year for the fire department, Chief Ryan Holt said. Usual fundraising activities for volunteer fire departments in Greene County have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Holt said.
The fire department plans to replace a 1986-model truck with a more up-to-date model, Holt said.
Funds raised at the BBQ supper will go toward purchasing the fire truck and for other needed equipment.
The cost for the drive-through supper is $8 a plate. The fire department will also deliver to businesses. For delivery, call 638-1237 or 329-5869.