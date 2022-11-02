Caney Branch VFD To Host Barbecue Supper, Auction Saturday Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecue supper and auction from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.The cost of the supper is $10 a plate.The auction begins at 6:30 p.m.Proceeds from the fundraising event will benefit the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Supper Auction Barbecue Fire Station Cost Vfd Event Fundraising Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Greeneville School Board Moving Forward With Construction Of New School Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home Telford Teen Qualifies For National CrossFit Competition Halloween Happenings Draws Residents To Downtown Greeneville