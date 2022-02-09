The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will host a “Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
Dinner is available for sit-down dining or drive-through. The dinner cost is $10.
Dinner proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department.
Chief Ryan Holt said funds raised will be used to upgrade equipment “to better serve the public in emergency situations.”
“Come on out and support your local volunteers who serve you in fire and medical response,” Holt said. “We look forward to seeing you there. Be sure to bring your sweetheart.”