A Greene County dog has gotten a new lease on life thanks to the generosity of animal lovers and an organization called the Magic Bullet Fund.
Hobbes is a Great Pyrenees, who was bred and trained to be a livestock guardian dog at Prime Number Farms, in Chuckey. The farm, which is dedicated to raising sheep, is owned and operated by Charlesey Charlton-McCallister.
It was on this farm that Hobbes was born nearly six years ago and soon joined his mother and grandmother in protecting the livestock from coyotes and other roving predators.
“I was there when Hobbes was born,” said Sydney McCallister, the farm owner’s step-daughter. While technically Hobbes was her step-mother’s dog, it was Sydney that Hobbes chose to be his “human.” The pair quickly bonded and became the best of friends.
As a puppy, Hobbes survived a battle with canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that is nearly always fatal in untreated cases. Recently, Hobbes found himself facing another life-threatening illness.
In December, about two weeks after Hobbes was neutered, a knot was discovered on one of his front legs, and “it kept getting bigger and bigger,” McCallister said.
A vet was out at the farm on another call and was asked to give Hobbes an exam. “She said that we needed to get him to the office quick because it could be cancer,” McCallister explained.
McCallister works as a receptionist at East Tennessee Veterinary Hospital in Greeneville, so she immediately arranged to take him to the clinic for further testing.
“I met with Dr. Jacob Harris, and they did X-rays and found that he had a tumor near his ankle, and it was pressing into the bone,” she said.
Without immediate treatment, Hobbes was not likely to survive one year.
McCallister knew that she wanted to give her dog the best possible outcome, but money was extremely tight for her. She immediately set up a GoFundMe site for Hobbes and spread the word on various online pet forums. The fundraising effort raised about $400 within two days.
“People from everywhere donated, including a Florida resident who gave $120,” she said.
While McCallister was extremely grateful, she knew that this was not going to be enough to cover the cost of Hobbes’ surgery and follow-up care — even with the discounted surgery the vet clinic agreed to do, she just didn’t have the financial resources to cover the cost.
McCallister was not deterred, however. She knew that help had to be out there for Hobbes; she just needed to know where to look.
After extensive research, she discovered the Magic Bullet Fund, an organization dedicated to helping pet owners provide cancer care for their dogs and cats. Based in New York, the organization was named after a canine cancer survivor named Bullet, who was owned by medical animal writer Laurie Kaplan. Kaplan founded the organization in 2005, in conjunction with the release of her book, “Help Your Pet Fight Cancer.” The book has “given many thousands of dog owners the knowledge, confidence and optimism they need to see their canines through cancer treatment,” a news release from the organization says.
Kaplan says, “Cancer is as unpredictable in pets as it is in humans. We do not expect miracles for all of the dogs, but we celebrate the ones we get. The real miracle for these families is that they can have more special moments that will become lasting memories, and the very important ability to say, ‘I fought for my pet’s life!’’’
Every day, more than 20,000 dogs and cats are diagnosed with cancer, the organization says. There are about 90 million pet dogs and 94 million pet cats residing in the United States. About half of them will experience some form of cancer during their lifetime, experts estimate.
Just as it is for humans, cancer treatment can be extremely expensive and highly unpredictable. However, Hobbes’ vet felt confident that with immediate treatment, the dog stood a very good chance of long-term survival.
Thanks to the money raised from the GoFundMe site — and an additional $800 from the Magic Bullet Fund — Hobbes underwent surgery on Jan. 10 to amputate his front left leg.
McCallister said she was extremely proud of how well Hobbes dealt with the ordeal.
“He was a champ!” she said.
Even though Hobbes isn’t accustomed to being indoors on a regular basis, she said he was patient during his recovery.
“He doesn’t like being indoors. He loves being outside. When he’s inside he doesn’t know what to do,” McCallister said with a laugh.
On Saturday, however, Hobbes was outdoors on the farm having his photo taken by this reporter, looking healthy and happy. Although he’s running a bit slower than he did before, McCallister said Hobbes is doing beautifully.
“He just got his sutures out this past Tuesday, she added.
McCallister said she is forever grateful for the generosity shown to Hobbes in his time of need.
“There are a lot of people, especially here, who don’t have the money to save their pets,” she said. “But there are a lot of really good people and foundations willing to help.”
Visit www.themagicbulletfund.org to learn more about the Magic Bullet Fund and to see the other beautiful pets that are receiving help from the organization.
Anyone who needs assistance for a pet, or knows someone who does, may click on the “Apply” button at the top right of the organization’s homepage.
Those who would like to financially support the Magic Bullet Fund can donate by mail by sending a check to: Magic Bullet Fund, PO Box 149, Yorktown Heights NY 10598. Donations are tax-deductible.