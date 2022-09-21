Capt. John Key was formally promoted Tuesday as administrator of the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex.
Key, 56, had served as second-in-command at the jail under Roger Willett and has 33 years of experience in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Corrections Division. Willett retired earlier this month.
Key said Tuesday he does not anticipate any immediate changes in policies or procedures for running the detention center and annex. Both facilities housed a total of 329 inmates Tuesday, including 174 in the jail and 145 in the workhouse. The total includes 89 female inmates.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Tuesday in a news release he anticipates a seamless transition with Key at the helm.
“I am proud of John Key. I have worked with John my entire career. He is a loyal and trustworthy employee. He is respected throughout the state for his knowledge and experience,” Holt said.
Interviews for the person who will fill Key’s position will be conducted later this week. The hire is expected to be done internally. Key said there are many qualified candidates at the sheriff’s department.
Key said Tuesday’s inmate count of 329 is about average for the jail and workhouse. Both facilities were re-certified in August by the Tennessee Corrections Institute following an inspection of the jail and workhouse.
No deficiencies were found by the TCI during the inspection.
“You are to be congratulated for attaining this degree of professionalism in your organization,” TCI Executive Director William Wall wrote in an Aug. 26 letter to Holt.
Key said he will continue on the course set by Willett. Under his leadership, the jail and workhouse were certified by the state for the eight years he served as administrator.
“It goes back to if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Key said.
Key said many of the policies and rules in place at the jail are employee-driven or fixed by the state.
“One we got a (second-in-charge) seated, we’re going to fine tune anything we can,” Key said. “We will try to do the best thing for Greene County.”
Judges work with those who oversee the jail to find alternatives for non-violent offenders. Many of the inmates are held on drug-related charges, or crimes connected to drug use.
“We try to work with the courts and try to keep our numbers as steady as possible,” Key said. “We can’t control if people break the law. If they break the law, we’ll bring them in. The courts are working with us.”
Key said he will have an “open-door” policy with the public to discuss any concerns or answer questions.
Input from Holt, Chief Deputy David Beverly, corrections employees, the court system and the public is important, Key said.
“You couldn’t find two finer people to work with than Sheriff Holt and Chief Beverly,” he said.
Key’s 33 years with the sheriff’s department includes work as a corrections officer. He was promoted through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, and training coordinator.
Key was promoted to captain in 2014.
In the news release issued by Holt, Key said that he has dedicated his life’s work to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“It is an honor to serve the citizens of Greene County and work with the great staff at the sheriff’s department. I am happy to continue to serve in my new role as jail administrator and will do so to the best of my ability,” Key said.