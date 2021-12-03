No serious injuries were reported after a car plowed into the back of a Greene County Highway Department pickup truck following a mowing tractor about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Snapps Ferry Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash. A preliminary crash report said that the driver of an inbound 2001 Honda Accord, 56-year-old Sara James, told troopers the sun was in her eyes and she did not see a highway department worker holding a stop sign warning drivers a work zone was ahead.
The front of the car crashed into the back of the stationary 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Greene County Highway Department crew member William Church, who was not injured. James, of Chuckey, complained of arm pain but declined treatment.
The call to Greene County 911 Dispatch initially came in a wreck with entrapment. The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad responded, but James and a male passenger were able to get out of the car, which had extensive front end damage.
No charges were filed in connection to the crash.
The Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department provided traffic control at the scene. Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Greene County-Greeneville EMS also responded.
Traffic on Snapps Ferry Road in the area of the crash was confined to one lane Thursday afternoon until the car could be removed by a wrecker.
An average of 782 workers a year lost their lives in work zone crashes across the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.