One driver was injured about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision on Asheville Highway at the intersection with East Allens Bridge Road.
A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old not identified in a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report attempted to turn from Asheville Highway onto East Allens Bridge Road, failing to yield the right of way.
The SUV was struck by an inbound 2000 Nissan Altima driven by 71-year-old Linda Arbogast, of Greeneville. Arbogast suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
Abrogast’s condition was not available Wednesday. She was wearing a seat belt, the THP report said.
A 16-year-old passenger in Arbogast’s car was not injured. The passenger was wearing a seat belt.
The 16-year-old SUV driver and two teenage passengers, all from Greeneville, were not injured in the crash. All were wearing safety restraints, the report said.
No charges were filed.