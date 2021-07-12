The driver of a car that struck a tractor about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Doc Hawkins Road was killed, according to a Tennessee Highway preliminary fatality report.
The victim is identified as 37-year-old Amanda Sayler. A 16-year-old passenger in the car suffered injuries.
The tractor driver, 55-year-old Jeffrey Brown, of Afton, also suffered injuries. Brown and the juvenile were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not available Monday night.
Sayler was eastbound on Doc Hawkins Road in a 2005 Nissan Altima “at a high rate of speed” when she lost control of the car, which struck the westbound Kubota construction tractor driven by Brown in the passenger side door, the report said.
Sayler and her passenger were not wearing seat belts. Use of safety restraints may have made a difference in the outcome of the crash, the trooper’s report said.
Brown was wearing a seat belt.
The United Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greene County Sheriff’s Department were among first responders on scene.
Sayler listed a Baileyton Church Street address in January.