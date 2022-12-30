The identity of a person who died Dec. 20 in a burning car in the parking lot of a Greeneville church has not been confirmed by police.
Greeneville police and firefighters were called shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, to the parking lot of Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive. A vehicle “fully engulfed in fire” was seen in the parking lot of the church, according to a police news release.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch before first responders arrived reported a possible outside fire behind the church. The caller reported hearing explosions.
Greeneville firefighters extinguished the fire in the back parking lot area near the church fellowship hall.
“During extinguishment of the fire, a victim was discovered inside the automobile,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Dec. 21.
The body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy.
“Due to an issue that the forensic center is having, the person has not been positively identified yet. This problem has slowed the whole process down, so we have nothing to pass along at this time,” Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis wrote in an email response to questions.
Davis did not elaborate.
Because of the proximity of the car to the church fellowship hall, the fire extended through the eave into the attic of the building, causing some damage, Weems said.
Eastside Baptist Church posted some information relating to the incident on the church Facebook page on the night of Dec. 20.
“We know many have called and enquired about the events that occurred at the church this evening. A vehicle caught on fire next to the fellowship hall and caused a small amount of damage to the structure. The church building itself is damage free,” the church Facebook page stated.
Additional circumstances surrounding the death have not been released by the Greeneville Police Department.