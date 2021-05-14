A driver dozed off behind the wheel of a car about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, causing it to slam into the back of a Greeneville Public Works Department street sweeper truck, a police report said.
Car driver Curtis A. Tester suffered suspected minor injuries. He was examined at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS, a crash report said.
Tester was northbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway in a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan and was “apparently fatigued,” causing him to fall asleep while driving, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in the crash report.
The estimated speed of the car at the time of the wreck was 65 mph, the report said.
The car “plowed” into the back of the 2009 GMC street sweeper truck, a caller told Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Truck driver Mickey R. Lowery was not injured. Tester and Lowery were both wearing seat belts, the report said.
Tester’s air bag deployed during the crash.
The car sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene. The sweeper truck sustained “disabling” damage in excess of $400 and was also towed, the report said.
The Greeneville Fire Department assisted. No citations were issued.