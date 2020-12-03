A man who allegedly did not pull over for a traffic stop about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and then led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit that ended when his car wrecked on Viking Mountain Road has a Friday court date.
Charged with evading arrest was Timothy Lamar Williams, 24, of 2340 Old Baileyton Road.
As deputies conducted an investigation on Dyer Road, they saw a Hyundai sedan attempt to pull onto a property and then turn around and leave.
The car did not stop at a stop sign at Dyer Road and Asheville Highway, Deputy Ben Stewart said in a report.
Patrol vehicle lights and siren were activated. The car did not stop and continued outbound on Asheville Highway, turning onto snow-covered Viking Mountain Road.
The pursuit was terminated due to road conditions.
Deputies continued to the last house on Viking Mountain Road “where the roadway became very bad,” the report said.
The car turned around and came back toward several patrol vehicles. A man later identified as Williams jumped out of the car and ran into the woods, the report said.
Williams returned and was told to lie in the road with his hands out. A woman who was driving as the car came back toward deputies, along with a man in the back seat, both told deputies that Williams was the driver on Dyer Road and during the pursuit.
The woman told deputies that the car had wrecked into the ditch on Viking Mountain Road and she got into the driver’s seat and started back down the mountain.
Williams, who is Black, made statements to a deputy that the only reason he was arrested was because the deputy was “racist,” the report said.
The report said a “Terry stop” was attempted before the pursuit began. A Terry stop allows police to briefly detain a person based on reasonable suspicion of involvement in criminal activity.
A records check showed Williams also had an active capias arrest warrant.
Williams was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.