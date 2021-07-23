Both drivers were unhurt after a car struck a tractor with a hay rake attached about 2:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 11E near the Tusculum Bypass.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said that a Ford tractor driven by 81-year-old Jimmie Seaton, of Afton, was southbound on U.S. 11E when it was struck by a 2003 Pontiac sedan driven by Candy Fillers, 41, of Chuckey.
Fillers told troopers that she did not see the tractor or hay rake and ran into the hay rake, sending it into the passenger side of her car.
No charges were filed.