Participants in Thursday’s “Caravan of Love” motor vehicle parade represent these 11 organizations: Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, Avalon Home Health, Brookdale Senior Living, Caris Healthcare, Kindred at Home, Life Care Center, Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Smokey Mountain Home Health & Hospice, UT Home Health and The Greeneville Sun. The Caravan drove by 14 locations in the Greeneville-Greene County area in support of healthcare workers, emergency workers, and residents of nursing and assisted living facilities during the age of COVID-19.