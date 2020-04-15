Scheduled cardiac catheterization procedures will soon no longer be performed at Greeneville Community Hospital East, but more cardiologists, enhanced capabilities for vascular surgery and cutting edge diagnostic testing for cardiovascular disease are coming to the local facility.
The cardiac catheterization lab closing will be effective May 1, and the process to make the enhancements to care are underway. The announcement of the changes was made Tuesday during a media briefing by Ballad Health officials.
Greene County patients needing a cardiac catheterization as a diagnostic procedure will have them completed at either Johnson City Medical Center or Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport following the change. Local patients needing emergency cardiac catheterizations due to a heart attack are typically already transferred to either Johnson City or Kingsport.
“What we are doing in Greeneville is aligning and integrating it into an award-winning cardiovascular network,” said Alan Levine, executive chairman, CEO and president of Ballad Health. “It will provide access more quickly to care. During a procedure, the labs at Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley also have access to operation room services and specialists if needed that are not available in Greeneville.”
While making changes to cardiac care has been under discussion as a way to improve patient care, the COVID-19 situation has resulted in their implementation more quickly than originally anticipated with the drop of patient volume experienced at Greeneville East due to the pandemic, according to Ballad Health officials.
“As we were planning for the future growth of our cardiology program, the issues presented by the pandemic have caused us to accelerate certain plans in the interest of good patient care,” said Tammy Albright, chief executive officer of Greeneville Community Hospital.
“While we were excited about the investments we were planning to make, after consulting with physician leadership, we share the opinion that we cannot wait in order to take these steps,” she continued. “We made these recommendations to the leadership of Ballad Health, and we are pleased they have approved of them.”
Albright said that the investments in bringing more cardiologists to the community and upgrading the surgical equipment and diagnostic equipment were also planned looking at the best ways to serve Greene County in the future at local facilities.
Levine echoed Albright’s sentiments during the briefing. “These type of decisions are organically directed by what is going on in a community, not handed down from the corporate level,” he said. said. “The caregivers in a community look at what is occurring and what would be best in terms of patient care.”
CATH SERVICE CHANGES
When services at the two local hospitals were consolidated last year, the catheterization lab was not a focus because it was located at only one facility, Albright said. Cardiac catheterization procedures first became available at the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital, now Greeneville East, in 2006.
The catheterization lab is open for limited hours during the daytime on Monday through Friday, and serves primarily those who are having the procedure completed as a diagnostic measure. One surgical team works in the lab, and procedures have to be canceled if a person calls in sick unexpectedly and sometimes due to a person taking a personal or vacation day, Albright explained.
In emergency situations after the lab closed or on weekends, patients have been transferred most often to Johnson City, but sometimes Kingsport, she continued. Sometimes during the day, emergencies would also be transferred if a procedure was already underway in the lab.
“This is not really a big change in the process for caring for emergent patients,” Albright said. “It is mostly shifting diagnostic procedures.”
Greeneville’s volume of patients having procedures in the lab was not large prior to the pandemic. The lab averaged 44 cases a month before the COVID-19 outbreak. In comparison, more than 590 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed at Johnson City Medical Center every month, and around 400 are conducted at Holston Valley.
With full integration into the region’s cardiology network, patients will receive treatment more quickly and have access to a wider array of services than can be provided locally, Albright said.
The “door-to-balloon” time for heart attack care, a measurement of how quickly a patient’s procedure is complete upon entering a facility, at Greeneville East averages 66 minutes, while the same measure averages below 60 minutes at Johnson City Medical Center and Holston Valley – often as short as 40 minutes. This includes patients transferred from other health care facilities.
During the briefing, Levine explained that a reason for the “door-to-balloon” time difference for the Greeneville facility is due to the availability of the limited number of staff.
Both larger hospitals have multiple surgical teams that are available at any time to address an emergency, Albright explained. The hospitals also have extensive cardiac departments and specialists who can provide enhanced care if needed by a patient that Greeneville East cannot provide because of its size, she said.
UPGRADES FOR CARE
Other changes announced Tuesday will provide more access to cardiac care locally, Albright said
Ballad Health is recruiting additional cardiology specialists to Greeneville. There was one cardiologist located in Greeneville as part of the health system until March, when a second specialist joined the practice.
While catheterization is one procedure, adding cardiologists will provide more specialists in an area of need in the community as Greene County has a considerable level of cardiovascular disease, Albright said.
Cardiologists serving Greene County will be provided privileges to practice at the Johnson City Medical Center so they can follow their patients if they need care there.
The health system is also investing in new equipment and upgrades.
Greeneville will be one of the first in the region to provide advanced, non-interventional identification of risk for heart attacks. This technology, CT angiography, is an outpatient service which provides enhanced capability to diagnose risk of coronary disease, according to Ballad Health.
Technology is moving medical care towards new ways to detect disease and conditions that do not require an invasive procedure in a hospital facility, Albright said, and this new technology provides that type of diagnostic service.
Another investment is an upgrade to the C-arm and imaging table at Greeneville East, enhancing vascular surgery capabilities at the hospital. The upgrade will allow for procedures that had to be previously performed at another facility.