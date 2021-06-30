More than 30 employers offering hundreds of local jobs were represented at the Let’s Get Back To Work Career Expo organized by The Greeneville Sun on Tuesday.
Job seekers filtered in and out of the Eastview Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the first of two Career Expo events to be hosted there. The second will be on July 22.
“It has been good. Everybody has been really helpful,” said Paul Hayes, who came to the Career Expo in search of a new career in manufacturing.
He said he has been working multiple jobs but he visited the career fair as he is “hoping to get it down to just one.”
David Browning said he was also looking for a manufacturing job after being laid off during the pandemic.
“I am looking to get back to work in manufacturing,” he said. “It’s hard to learn something new when you’ve done something for so long, but it’s awesome to see so many employers here willing to give interviews.”
Cody Cox said he left his previous job on Friday.
“I saw this was happening, and I was looking for a career change,” Cox said. “I thought MECO sounded good, or maybe the Walmart distribution center.”
Cox said he will be learning more about jobs available at MECO on Wednesday morning at an interview.
Hayes, Browning and Cox were just a few of the jobseekers Richard Clark, advertising director for The Greeneville Sun, said came in a “steady stream,” rather than a rush.
“We’ve had several here looking for a better job, better benefits, a daytime shift or something closer to home, and we’ve also seen some who are looking to get back to work,” Clark said.
While some employers said they expected to see more job seekers on Tuesday, several said they accepted applications and scheduled interviews.
“It has been a little slow, but we’re feeling pretty optimistic,” said Kim Holden, business development manager with Luttrell Staffing Group. “We’ve seen quite a few people, and we’ve given out several applications and set up some interviews. We had quite a few stop by, so we’re happy.”
Many employers have found it difficult to fill all the jobs they have available as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some blame federal unemployment benefits included in relief packages that they say have made it easier for people to stay home than to return the workforce. In Tennessee, those federal benefits — which are paid on top of state unemployment benefits — are set to expire at the end of this week.
Some economists say the federal benefits are only one factor keeping people out the workforce. Others include a lingering fear of contracting the virus and the fact that many parents still haven’t been able to return to work after being pressed into duty as stay-at-home education monitors when schools closed during the pandemic.
In any case, employers in Greene County and beyond have many jobs to fill, and events such as the one held Tuesday are one way they’re hoping to attract new employees.
Angela Starnes, on-site manager with staffing company 411 Services, said Tuesday was the first job fair she has participated in.
“I’ve talked to several I will be communicating with, and hopefully we can get them to work,” Starnes said.
She agreed that traffic seemed a bit slow, but “I think the one next month will be the big one,” she said.
Christina Pierce, human resources manager with Old Castle Building Envelope, said she considered Tuesday’s event successful.
“We have had a lot of activity here so far,” Pierce said Tuesday afternoon. “Everyone has been nice, and people are communicating well.”
Pierce said Old Castle aims to fill 25 positions currently, possibly up to 50 with potential growth planned.
“We were affected by COVID, but we are back and ready to put back the manpower we had,” Pierce said.
“It’s a jobseeker’s market,” said Clark. “Everyone is hiring, and we’ve got easily 1,000 openings represented here in everything from big to little companies in manufacturing, healthcare and employment agencies — everything. We wish there had been a better turnout, but it hasn’t been bad. We feel pretty good.”
Employers can sign up to participate in the July 22 Career Expo up until the event.
For more information, contact Clark at Richard.clark@greenevillesun.com or 359-3160.