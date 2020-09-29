The City of Tusculum will benefit in a number of ways from funds received through the federal CARES Act.
The Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved an amendment in the current city budget to accept $91,548 in funding received through the the local government coronavirus relief program, known as the CARES Act.
Funds will be used to purchase a new patrol vehicle for the Tusculum Police Department, to be placed into the city street paving fund, to purchase spare equipment for the city’s wastewater treatment plant and to purchase LED lights for Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department trucks.
The Ford Expedition police cruiser will cost $45,000 and should be delivered by the end of this year, Officer Dustin Jeffers said.
The grant funds will enable the city to equip the cruiser. The city had to previously pay for supplemental equipment such as cameras to outfit a patrol vehicle once it is received by the police department, Mayor Alan Corley said.
Money to go into the street paving fund, $21,548, will supplement previously budgeted funds for roadwork this year and for future needs, Corley said.
The sewer fund will receive $15,000 to be used to purchase spare equipment for the self-contained wastewater treatment facility, which serves customers along East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum.
“If something breaks, we can just go up to the plant and make repairs,” Corley said. “So far, we have had no problems.”
Another $10,000 will be used to purchase LED lights for the two primary trucks in use by the fire department.
“They’re not cheap. It’s a safety thing and you will see what a difference these lights make,” Corley said.
The CARES Act funds have already been received but were not included in the city’s recently approved 2020-21 budget, prompting the mid-year adjustments.
“We didn’t know what restrictions would be on it,” Corley said.
ROADWORK BID AWARDED
In other action Monday night, commissioners approved a bid from a contractor for repaving, patching, resurfacing and other road projects planned for the current budget year in Tusculum.
The low bidder for the roadwork was Brown Brothers Paving, of Greeneville. Brown Brothers submitted a bid of $98,210 for nine paving projects in the city.
The other bid for the work, submitted by Summers-Taylor, came in at $148,060.
The main paving project scheduled this year in Tusculum is on West Street. Brown Brothers submitted a bid of $72,575 for the job.
West Street is a priority because of the volume of school bus traffic on the road, Corley said.
Other roadwork will be be on Apian Way, Briar Patch Lane, College Hills Drive, Edens Road, Erwin Highway, Gilland Street, Harlan Street and Hermitage Drive.
Most of the work is anticipated to be done this fall, city officials said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
- Corley said he and police Chief Danny Greene will inspect a fire station in the region later this week similar in design to one envisioned for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department. Plans for new TVFD station, across the street from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St., are still in the development stage.
- CPA David M. Ellis presented 2019-20 fiscal year city audit results to commissioners. No major issues of concern were found. “We have only good things to say about you,” Ellis said. “All in all, everything is just fine.”
- Commissioners approved on first reading an ordinance establishing an updated Occupational Safety and Heatlh program plan for the city.
- Fire Chief Marty Shelton said the annual “Truck or Treat” event will be held as scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, at the fire station across from city hall. “We will have (safety) stipulations with the pandemic,” Shelton said.
- Tusculum police Officer Dustin Jeffers said city police were busy in July and August. Police activity includes six methamphetamine possession arrests and 15 seat belt violation tickets issued during a safety checkpoint in August.
- Board members approved a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. A presentation on the topic was given by Jack Stewart, a member of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network. Similar proclamations have been issued by county mayors and in other municipalities across the state. The number of the Tennessee Statewide Crisis line is 855-274-7471.