Providing second chances to those with substance abuse issues who may have been incarcerated is the focus of the Caring Workplaces initiative.
The program, which is coordinated by the First Tennessee Development District, was detailed Thursday by Kristina Peters to members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition.
It’s all about businesses being open to “hiring individuals with a past” and eliminating pre-conceived stigmas, Peters told coalition members.
The program is funded by grants provided by a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor Work Opportunities in Rural Communities program. Peters, a former state probation officer, said participation by the business sector, schools and law enforcement is helping Caring Workplaces grow.
“It’s such an important initiative,” said Peters, First Tennessee Development District workforce coordinator.
Finding employment is one of the biggest barriers to someone with a substance abuse past and who may have spent time in jail, Peters said.
It’s also beneficial to employers in the current employment environment.
“We already have a labor shortage,” Peters said. “To me, it’s a no-brainer.”
Jobs need to be filled in many local industries. It was noted at the meeting that 11,000 members of the “Baby Boom” generation are leaving the U.S. workforce every day.
Caring Workplaces subcontracts through Ballad Health to provide program “navigators” who visit county jails to begin providing services to clients 90 days before their release to prepare them for re-entering the job market.
“This is where we get some potential employees. We recruit them,” Peters said. “Basically, we’re trying to change the culture and build in this region a work force that understands they don’t have to have a (stigma).”
Peters said participating supervisors and plant managers are “tremendously pleased with the success they are having.”
Initially, “It’s a scary thing, especially for the HR people,” she said.
Participating employers meet quarterly and have a focus group. Interaction with First Tennessee and other support agencies is done regularly.
“Our mayor and our sheriff and this county are all on board,” Peters said. “Buy-in is critical.”
The American Job Center in Greeneville is a participant, working with potential employees.
“They get a shot at an interview,” Peters said.
Barriers include transportation and housing.
“There are actually housing liaisons available by the (state) Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services,” Peters said.
Referrals to the program come from Greene County Recovery Court and the Tennessee Department of Correction probation office. Clients are placed with manufacturing partners and other employers in need of help.
The Greene County Partnership and United Way of Greene County are active partners in the initiative, Peters said.
The program includes a series of steps for an employer to become a certified Caring Workplace. A Caring Workplaces network is in place to assist employers with the program, Peters said.
She said more area businesses are getting involved in the Caring Workplaces Initiative.
The mission of the program is to “build an ecosystem of employers that are readily equipped to address substance misuse and or mental health needs of their workforce” by implementing “recovery-friendly” policies, using resources and training provided by Caring Workplaces.
Perception is important.
“Ninety percent of what we do is mitigate the language,” Peters said.
Clients should not be referred to as “offenders” or “addicts,” she said.
Training is provided to workplace employees “and a lot of that is related to language,” Peters said.
“There’s whole book about language and how to overcome stigma,” she said.
Peters displayed a pie chart that estimates 75% of individuals with addiction or substance abuse disorders are already in the workforce, yet only 17% of employers believe their organization “is extremely well prepared to deal with opioid use in the workplace.”
“When I talk to employers, they say, ‘We don’t have that problem here,’” Peters said. “It’s very likely they need assistance.”
There are 162 clients enrolled, and 17 participating employers in the region. Thirty employees have worked 30 days or more at one job, and 21 have worked 90 days or more, Peters said.
Peters showed a video statement from an executive from RiteScreen, an Elizabethton manufacturer that participates in the program. The company received “gold certification” in the program in January.
RiteScreen got involved in the Caring Workplaces Initiative “to try to give back to the community” and has had good results, the executive said.
“I’ll get up and I’ll sell it all day long,” he said.
“If you know anybody who’s interested, we’re happy to talk to them about that,” Peters told coalition members.
For more information, visit www.caringworkplaces.org.