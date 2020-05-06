A man sought by authorities in connection with a carjacking in Greene County and vehicle pursuit in Washington County was taken into custody Tuesday.
Tyler James Rogers, 26, of 4795 Kelly Gap Road, was apprehended Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies in a house on Haney Hill Road.
Rogers had multiple felony warrants for his arrest, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
Deputies received a tip that Rogers was at the Haney Hill Road address, where a number of people were found inside the house. One of them told deputies that Rogers was upstairs. Rogers was found hiding inside a dresser and taken into custody.
A search of the immediate area where Rogers was found turned up a plastic bag containing a Suboxone pill, an LSD stamp with one dose, two syringes and a metal spoon. An oxymorphone pill was found in one of Rogers’ pockets.
Rogers was wanted in Greene County on charges of carjacking, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, two theft of property offenses related to vehicles, driving on a suspended license and two active violation of probation warrants.
Rogers was additionally charged Tuesday with evading arrest, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rogers was wanted in Washington County on charges of evading arrest by motor vehicle, two counts of evading arrest by foot and four counts of motor vehicle theft.
On March 5, Rogers eluded sheriff’s deputies after being spotted on Rowe Road in Washington County. He allegedly did not pull over in a car during an attempted traffic stop. He later crashed the car on Cherokee Road in Washington County and ran on foot into a wooded area.
Rogers was wanted by Greeneville police for an attempted carjacking.
Since March 5, “deputies had multiple sightings of Rogers who evaded officers,” Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Wednesday in a news release.
Arrest warrants for Rogers were issued on Feb. 5 for carjacking, evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license, according to Greene County court documents.
Early on the morning of Feb. 5, Rogers allegedly tried to steal a Greeneville police car and succeeded in stealing a pickup truck and fleeing from police.
Police were patrolling the area of Cherry Street looking for a missing juvenile in a Dodge pickup truck. The truck was seen in the neighborhood and a traffic stop was conducted.
Officers could hear the female driver screaming. The passenger, Rogers, ran on foot from the truck. Rogers was chased around the Bean Barn and back to the traffic stop location, where he attempted to take the patrol car, which was locked, an officer’s report said.
Rogers returned to the pickup truck, ejected the female driver and attempted to pull out. An officer grabbed Rogers through the driver’s side door, but he was able to drive away at a high rate of speed, the report said.
Rogers was found to have several active arrest warrants. The woman was not injured.
Rogers was seen March 5 in Washington County, leading to the vehicle pursuit with sheriff’s deputies there.
Rogers is held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a court appearance.
Rogers entered guilty pleas to aggravated burglary and theft of property last Dec. 16 in Greene County Criminal Court, according to court documents.