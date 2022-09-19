Greene County has a new SRO: Bill Carr.
Currently, Carr is one of the “floaters” within the School Resource Officer section of the Greene County’s Sheriff’s Department. He has been with the department for 13 years.
Carr is originally from New Jersey. He moved to Tennessee in 1998 and went to East Tennessee State University. He said he worked at the Walmart distribution center for many years, along with other jobs, before he started working for the county.
“Then I applied to the jail one day and got hired,” Carr said.
Carr worked two years at the county jail. Then he worked six years with the K9 unit. Carr has been on patrol and the SWAT team for six years. After his dog retired just over a year ago, Carr stayed on to patrol for another year.
This past summer, Carr expressed interest in becoming an SRO to Chief Deputy David Beverly. Carr spoke about how he discussed the shift in position with is family before deciding to pursue becoming an SRO. He said he sought the position to experience “something different.” Carr mentioned how the position appealed to him, as he could be home with his children at more regular hours, Monday through Friday.
Carr added that the current state of violence seen in U.S. school shootings aided his motive to serve as an officer in the schools.
“I feel like this is where I need to be,” Carr said, “The safety and security of the facility is our number one goal. If I am here, it is on my watch to make sure this place is secure.”
Carr said the safety and security of the students is his main priority. On a day-to-day basis, Carr said, it’s important to relate and communicate with the students. A large part of his job, he said, is connecting to the students to remind them, “We are here for each other.”
“The kids have to know who I am,” Carr said, “The kids have to feel comfortable with me.”
Though he has been an SRO for only about a month, Carr has been in many schools within the county already. Presently, his role is to fill in for SRO members who are sick or are out on other duties. He said he is new to the SRO program but that he has worked with SROs in the past during his time patrolling for the Sheriff’s Department.
His familiarity with the program and his time on patrol adds to his experience as a resource officer. All of the SROs in Greene County are trained to teach the L.E.A.D. “Too Good For Drugs” curriculum to students, but Carr has not had this training yet. He said if there is an opening in the future for one of the SRO roles at a Greene County school, he would pursue that training.
For now, Carr’s daily routine as a floating SRO officer consists of greeting students upon arrival, securing all doors on a campus, an effort that Carr says he maintains constantly, and being out among the students. Carr points to the connection he forms with the students as a vital aspect to maintaining the safety and comfort students have with him.
“A large percentage has to trust me to say what is going on. That’s how we get a lot of the information,” Carr said.
Carr enjoys working with the students. Though he is new, Carr said it only takes a few days of being at a school for the students to connect with him.
He said that the SRO role was a big shift from what he was doing previously out on patrol.
“On patrol you are going from one bad call to the next. It’s 12 hours of dealing with negativity,” Carr said. “And here, it’s a whole different atmosphere.”
Carr said instead of dealing with more violent and dangerous occurrences on patrol, connecting to the students and faculty on a personal level is “a whole different aspect of policing.”
So far, Carr said he enjoys the position and values the work that SROs in Greene County do in the community. Carr indicated that SROs get a bad rap as more idle, non-proactive members of law enforcement. He disagrees with that image and says Greene County’s view of a school resource officer role is far more proactive.
“We are here to take care of business. We want these kids to be safe. I’ve watched so many kids here grow up, they are like family to me. If I can protect them by being here, that’s where I am going to be,” Carr said.