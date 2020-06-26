Greeneville Energy Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Carroll said he has had “the best seat in the house” to watch the growth of the local power company over the last 30 years.
Carroll, who is retiring the end of this month after 30 and a half years at the helm of Greeneville Light & Power System, credits the staff of the utility for building a system that provides reliable, safe electrical service and has earned the trust of customers.
“You can use the analogy of getting the best seats in the house to watch a huge bunch of talented people do their thing,” he said. “My job as I always saw it was to get the necessary resources for the right people, get them in the right spots and stay out of the way. And I believe I have done that. I know that I have gotten the right people, they are talented and the resources have been there. I hope I have stayed out of the way, and it has worked. I could not be more proud of this organization.”
The accomplishment of the power system during the past 30 years of which he is most proud is its safety record, Carroll said.
“Our folks have the right mindset about safety,” he said “They take it seriously, and that is why it works. That is the thing I will be proudest of, is to have people go home.”
Among the greatest changes over his career in public power is the technology.
“The basics of electricity won’t ever change,” he said. “But, the technology behind the scenes has just mushroomed with opportunities.”
Looking forward, Carroll said he has not made any definite plans for retirement yet.
“One of these mornings, I am going to wake up and say, ‘What am I going to do?’ I don’t know yet, but I don’t have to know,” he said. “When I started work, I didn’t know what I was doing. You learn that. Now that I am quitting work, I don’t know what I am doing, but I will learn that, too.”
PUBLIC POWER CAREER
Carroll has spent his career in public power, and his interest in electricity began as a boy.
His father worked for the railroad but was also a part-time electrician who took him on some of his jobs.
“I got fascinated with that at an early age,” he said. “He let me go with him and pull wires, test voltages and do things when I was just a little kid. That got me interested in electricity and what it could do. It sort of evolved. I always enjoyed math and science in high school, so Dad said, ‘You need to be an engineer.’”
After earning an electrical engineering degree from Tennessee Technology University, Carroll said, he began looking for work and went to his hometown utility in Columbia.
Meeting the general manager, Carroll was told to call and make an appointment for the next week. At that interview, Carroll learned that the general manager, Phil Woodruff, was looking for an engineer to possibly groom as his replacement.
“Talk about a lucky door knock,” he said. “He did hire me with no promises to see how I would do.”
Carroll began work in September 1972 at the Columbia Power and Water System, and his first assignment was to go out with a water crew and help them dig lines.
Over the next several weeks, Carroll worked in every part of the water system from the manual tasks to operational duties at the water plant. The young engineer then repeated the process for the power system, working in each part of the operation from helping linemen in the field to the office operations.
“He gave me the best possible background that a human being could have given me for a utility career,” he said. “I wasn’t good at any of it, but I was exposed to all of it. I knew what it took to get the job done and saw people do it, helped them do it. I will be forever grateful to a man named Phil Woodruff for hiring me and giving me that background in the utility business.”
Woodruff did not live to retire as he had planned due to health issues. Carroll then became the general manager at Columbia. At the age of 31, he was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, general manager of a power utility in the Tennessee Valley Authority region.
COMING TO GREENVILLE
After serving for several years as the general manager in Columbia, Carroll said, he learned of the opportunity in Greeneville in 1989 from Bill Moss, who was director of the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association. Moss said it would be a good opportunity, and Carroll submitted his application.
That led to a call from Mary Helen Clowers, who would ultimately serve as Carroll’s administrative assistant for several years until her retirement, inviting him to come to Greeneville as one of the applicants who had been chosen to be interviewed.
After the interview process, Carroll was chosen and assumed the position of general manager in January 1990. When he came, Greeneville Light & Power was coming out of a rough period that included some legal issues with the previous general manager.
In his initial time at GL&PS, Carroll said his attention was on trying to calm that storm and “get everyone in the boat paddling in the right direction.”
Regaining the trust of customers was of utmost importance, he said, and there were some internal issues that need to be tackled, as well.
One of the important internal issues regarded the safety program, Carroll said. There was not enough emphasis on safety, and he said he did not realize this until an incident early in his time at Greeneville Light & Power when a crewman was injured on Houston Valley Road.
“It should not have happened,” he said.
That accident was a wake-up call that safety needed to be a greater focus for the utility.
“We doubled down on safety immediately,” he said. “We got very serious about our safety program really quick. I am very pleased to say we have not had an electrical contact accident since that time.”
An electrical contact injury involves current entering an individual.
SYSTEM UPGRADES
In 1990, Greeneville Light & Power’s distribution system was in good shape, Carroll said.
“We have continued to improve on that,” he said. “There are a lot of talented people in the engineering department and construction department. We have built to the system.”
Those construction projects include building new substations and two new delivery points from TVA. Those improvements have helped improve the reliability of service to customers, he said.
“That is what we owe our customers,” Carroll continued. “When they flip a switch or set something up electrically, it needs to work. That is our job … and we do all we can to make sure that does happen.”
The right-of-way program the power system implemented more than 20 years ago has also been important to the utility’s reliability of service, Carroll said.
“In a rural area if you don’t trim trees, you will have outages,” he said. “It is just that simple.”
Another important development for the power company was the switch to automated meter reading in 2004. “That has served us extremely well,” he said. “We read meters three times a day every day and can keep up with reliability.”
The latest computer operation system for Greeneville Light & Power has also made a significant difference. GL&PS staff serve on advisory committees for the company that provided the system, and their input helped shape the company’s meter data management product, he said.
The SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system was also upgraded several years ago, which allows for real-time monitoring of equipment that also enhances the reliability of the system and safety.
ENERGY AUTHORITY
A recent major development during Carroll’s tenure is the change to an energy authority administrative structure, which also led to a change in his title as dictated by state law. The state of Tennessee has allowed municipal power companies to become energy authorities for years, but in the past few years has made it easier.
Greeneville Light & Power went through the process to switch to the energy authority administrative structure last year.
“The change to the authority was kind of innocuous,” he said. “The customers would have not noticed it if we had not announced it. We kept our name, Greeneville Light & Power System, which we are very proud of — 75 years this month, by the way.”
The energy authority structure allows greater flexibility for the utility to enter into cooperative efforts and joint ventures in the future with other agencies for projects such as broadband.
In addition, the energy authority structure provides some stability and protection for the power company in a situation of political change.
While the town of Greeneville continues to have much say over the operations of the utility, there is some separation now. With the difference in types of operations between the town and the power company, that separation is needed, he said.
Although there has been no political interference for Greeneville Light & Power, he said, a situation can change with one or two elections.
Recently, the City Of Murfreesboro sold its municipal power company to a private company to operate.
Under an energy authority structure, a sale of Greeneville Light & Power to another entity would have to be approved by its governing body, the Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors, as well as gain the approval of the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In addition, the utility’s customers would also have to vote to approve the sale.
“If they vote to sell you, you ought to be sold,” he said.