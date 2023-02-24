A new alderman was sworn in at Mosheim Town Hall on Thursday night at the conclusion of the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Stacy Carter was unanimously appointed by the board during Tuesday's meeting to fill the Mosheim 1st Ward Alderman seat left open by the resignation of former Alderman Dave Long.
Long submitted a letter of resignation to Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham in January.
In the resignation letter, Long noted that he was resigning his position as a town representative due to health reasons.
“The status of my health is such that this decision has become appropriate to enable a more vigorous person to assist the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the continued growth of our town,” Long said in the letter.
Long had served as an alderman in Mosheim since being elected in 2011.
Carter works in the trucking industry was formerly a volunteer firefighter. Carter is also an active member and director in the Mosheim Ruritan Club.
"He's been involved in the community and been wanting to serve for a long time. I think he will be a good fit for the board," Cunningham said.
Carter is the second new alderman to join the board by appointment in the past six months.
Alderman Matthew Solomon was appointed to the board at the end of August 2022 to fill the 1st Ward Alderman seat vacated by Cunningham when he elected to run for the mayor's chair.
Both Stacy and Solomon will serve through 2024, when the terms they are serving out expire.
The board also approved a resolution applying for Community Development Block grant funding to be used for improvements at the Mosheim wastewater treatment plant.
The town will request up to $630,000 in block grant funding for the improvements.
The town will be required to provide a 15% local funding match to any grant funds received. As a Three-Star community, Mosheim's required match is lowered from 19% to 15%.
The Three-Star program is a state strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future.
Participating counties and municipalities will be eligible for a 4% discount on both the business development and community development ability-to-pay calculations for community block development grants each year the county fulfills the requirements of the Three-Star program. Community Development Block Grants can also provide a bonus based on Three-Star participation up to $25,000.
Funds awarded through the grant will go to improving Mosheim's wastewater treatment plant including the construction of a new sludge line and the expansion of UV disinfecting processes.
The board accepted a bid for fire department equipment as well during the meeting.
Recently, the Town of Mosheim Fire Department received a $68,000 Volunteer Firefighting Equipment and Training grant from the State Fire Marshal’s office.
The grant funding will be used to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department.
The board accepted a $98,000 bid from Emergency Vehicle Specialists to purchase 21 complete self-contained breathing apparatuses.
Mosheim Fire Chief Jim Foshie abstained from the vote.
The $68,000 in grant funding will be used for the purchase, and Foshie said that Mosheim Fire Department has enough funding to make up the $30,000 difference in cost, although extra funding for the purchase is being explored.
Foshie said that the order for the equipment would be placed in mid-March, which is when the grant funding will be received. He said the equipment would be delivered in six to eight weeks.
The board also approved an ordinance on second and final reading adopting the 2018 International Building Codes.
The board passed a resolution in 2021 adopting the 2018 codes, but according to town officials the codes must be adopted through an ordinance.
In addition, the board approved a resolution calling for a public hearing for the proposed annexation of Volunteer Speedway at 14095 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The public hearing is scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.