First, 2nd and 3rd Judicial District Judges attended the Greene County Commission meeting Tuesday night to voice support for a possible residential addiction treatment facility in Carter County.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby introduced 1st Judicial District Judge Stacy Street, who asked the Greene County Commission to hold off on spending funds from the Baby Doe lawsuit settlement as plans for the facility percolate.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. paid out $35 million to governments in nine northeast Tennessee counties that were plaintiffs in the civil action filed in June 2017. The suit was filed to hold painkiller manufacturers accountable for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic.
“As you know we are losing a generation to addiction and we would like to restore those lives and those families. We are also seeing the effects of this issue in the workforce,” Woodby said.
Street said that the 1st District Court closes almost 6,000 cases each year, and about 85% of those cases are drug related.
“These crimes we are seeing are being committed to fuel drug addiction,” Street said.
Greene County received about $2.4 million in the Baby Doe settlement.
The judges are trying to get all the counties in the region to hold onto their Baby Doe settlement funds until an official facility proposal is made.
The Hawkins County Commission voted in January to hold its $1.6 million in settlement funds until the judges were ready to move forward with an official plan for the facility.
Joining Street at Tuesday’s commission meeting were fellow District 1 Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice; District 2 Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin; District 3 Criminal Court Judge John Dugger; and District 3 Circuit judges William Phillips, Beth Boniface and Alex Pearson.
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong also attended the meeting.
“Hold onto that money for the time being because we are going to come back to you with a proposal,” Street said. “Judges can’t control money or ask for money. We can only ask that you hold it for now.”
The facility would be located in Carter County in a former Department of Corrections work camp at Roan Mountain, which the State of Tennessee closed in 2021.
According to Street, the facility would have 185 beds and is already equipped with a kitchen, laundry services, meeting rooms, and recreation areas. Offenders would be sentenced to the facility for 12 to 18 months, be treated for their addiction and learn trade skills.
It would operate similar to a Recovery Court, but with the addition of a residency which would offer counseling, and training in life skills and job skills.
The facility would be under the jurisdiction of a board formed by members from each county who help fund the project.
Street told the commission that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has expressed support for the plan, and that the state will lease the facility to the the board for $1 per year.
Street told the commission that criminals he sees in court usually fall into one of four categories.
“Some people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time who made a bad choice. That is usually a very small percentage of what we see. There are people who have mental health problems. Another small, but serious percentage. Then there are people who would otherwise be good citizens if they weren’t addicted to drugs or alcohol. That is by far the most of what we see in our courts. The fourth category is people who are just dang mean and need to be locked up. That is one of the smaller groups,” Street said.
However, Street said that the fourth category is growing as defendants with drug addiction issues make return trips to jail without getting the necessary help they need.
“That fourth category that’s who should be in those jail cells,” Street said. “The problem you get with addiction is that people are so addicted to these drugs, they commit so many crimes to fuel those addictions, they start looking like a person in category four after awhile. We put them in jail as long as the law will allow us and they get out and, as Judge Goodwin says, they go right back to their same playmates, right back on their same playground, and they come right back in here. What we’re doing is not working.”
Street noted that Carter County has had about 50,000 residents for the past 73 years, but in the 30 years he’s been practicing law the jail has tripled in size due to drugs.
“This is not going to be druggy daycare or hug a thug. We aren’t talking about 48 hours in Woodridge or a 28-day dry out. This is a 12- to 18-month intensive addiction treatment facility. We have go to get a handle on these issues now before it gets even worse. This program is the missing link,” Street said.
The facility would also hold 10 beds for those with mental issues through a partnership with Frontier Health.
Armstrong also voiced strong support for the proposed facility.
“We desperately need a place to try to help people to be good citizens again. We have a class of criminal that we have never dealt with before. I am 100% behind this project,” Armstrong said.
Greene County Commissioner Teddy Lawing asked Street if the facility could also house younger offenders that come through General Sessions Court instead of Criminal Court.
Street said that the facility could house younger offenders in a separate part of the facility, but for shorter time frames due to sentencing constraints. Younger offenders often cannot be sentenced for over a year depending on charges.
Greene County has not yet spent any of the Baby Doe settlement funds, and the Greene County Commission will wait until a formal proposal for the addiction treatment facility is made before considering committing funds to the project.
No official action was taken by the commission Tuesday night.
The presentation Tuesday was meant as an initial informative presentation, and no funding commitment was expected by the judges. They only asked that the County Commission hold onto their Baby Doe funds until a formal proposal can be brought to them for consideration.
“Ten years ago you would not have had a district attorney general, a mayor, or a judge get up and say in an election year that we want you to use your money to help drug addicts, but things have changed. Those same people that would come up to us and ask us when we were going to get all the drug addicts put in prison are not asking that anymore,” Street said. “They come up to us and say ‘My grandson has a problem and I don’t want him to go to jail. Can you please get him some help?’ That is where we are now. Please use this money for recovery.”