Do you believe that every child has the right to thrive in a safe, stable and loving home? Do you believe that children who have faced abuse and neglect should receive help and protection, and have voices that speak up for them when they are overwhelmed and afraid? In other words, protective advocates?
If you believe those things, you share the values that motivate CASA of Northeast Tennessee, a United Way agency.
What is CASA? The name is an acronym for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group of volunteers who, authorized by a judge, advocate for the safety and well-being of children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect.
CASA of Northeast Tennessee is a nonprofit, community-based, volunteer service organization that has worked with the Juvenile Courts of Johnson City, Washington, Greene, and Unicoi Counties since 1986.
The volunteers who work through CASA are not thrown into their task unprepared or left to function without official support. Volunteers not only are trained extensively, but are empowered through appointment as official agents of the court.
Their task is representing the best interests of children in cases that demand the court’s action on behalf of the children’s welfare and placement in a caring and secure home.
CASA of Northeast Tennessee is part of a network of CASA programs, all working in their various regions and localities toward similar goals.
For CASA of Northeast Tennessee, these goals include: To provide the number of dedicated and capable volunteer advocates necessary to respond to all the cases within the supported juvenile courts in which CASA involvement is requested and needed, and to progressively expand CASA’s financial base of support to include both increased individual donor contributions, dedicated corporate and business sponsorships, and more robust financial assistance from community charitable organizations including United Way.
A third goal is to achieve the measured and financially feasible expansion of CASA to adjacent court jurisdictions currently lacking and needing CASA volunteer advocacy.
Being a CASA volunteer advocate isn’t a task easily done. CASA calls volunteer advocacy “tough, rewarding work.”
Volunteer advocates “diligently monitor, interview and continually assess the children’s care, health and well-being. Advocates report to the court, providing vital information to the presiding judge in support of the best-informed judgments on behalf of the involved children.”
The best reward from CASA involvement is knowing that, as an advocate, one has authentically helped a child find a better life, one that holds greater promise for a bright and more secure future.
One CASA advocate said his work has given him a “sense of accomplishment ... a sense of making some difference” beyond what he might have experienced in some other context.
How can one become a CASA volunteer advocate? Here is is how it goes:
CASA volunteer advocates are required to be at least 21 years old. To become a volunteer advocate, one must submit an application, be interviewed by CASA staff, submit three personal references, undergo a background check and complete 35 hours of training
All trained CASA volunteer advocates may then be sworn into their role by the Juvenile Court Judge.
New volunteers are matched with a CASA mentor for their first case.
Apart from being a volunteer advocate, other areas of service are available by which CASA and its work can be supported.
For more information and guidance, call the Johnson City office at 423-461-3500.
And anyone can support the program, and many other community-benefiting agencies and programs, by giving through the United Way – the easiest way to help CASA continue to make a positive difference in the lives of children in tough situations.