The cases of three juveniles charged in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of a Greeneville man will be heard in adult court.
One of the juveniles is now 18. The other two defendants are aged 16 and 17.
Transfer hearings for two of the defendants were held Tuesday in Greene County Juvenile Court. Both waived their hearings to Greene County Criminal Court, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said.
The third defendant recently appeared at a transfer hearing in Juvenile Court and also waived his hearing.
All three defendants will have first appearances on dates to be scheduled in Greene County Criminal Court.
The Greene County District Attorney General’s Office recently filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from Juvenile Court to a Greene County Criminal Court venue and seek prosecution of the trio as adults.
The juveniles are each charged with murder counts in the death of 22-year-old Juan Tauscher.
Two of the defendants remain in juvenile detention facilities. The third is free on bond. They have not been identified by authorities.
The shooting occurred early on the morning of Oct. 30, 2022, at Tauscher’s address, 1040 Old Asheville Highway.
A woman at the address also suffered a gunshot wound. She has since been released from a hospital.
Two of the juveniles were charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. The third was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and other offenses.
Police were called shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 to the Old Asheville Highway house after a caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported a shooting there.
Tauscher was taken to a local hospital and died later Oct. 30 from wounds suffered in the shooting.
The juveniles were taken into custody on Nov. 9 and 10, 2022, following an investigation by Greeneville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Petitions in Juvenile Court were filed Nov. 9 for each defendant by a Greeneville Police Department detective.
Five criminal counts filed against one defendant, identified as “Juvenile A” reflect two theories of first-degree murder. The juvenile “did commit the offense of first-degree murder or is criminally responsible therefore as a party principal, by shooting and killing (Tauscher) during the perpetration of an aggravated burglary,” a petition states. A second charge of first-degree murder alleges that the juvenile committed the offense “during the perpetration of an aggravated assault” on Tauscher.
Five criminal counts were filed in a first-degree murder charge against a second defendant identified as “Juvenile B,” using the same language involving an alleged aggravated burglary and “shooting and killing” Tauscher. A charge of criminal responsibility for the conduct of another was also filed against the juvenile defendant.
Eight criminal counts were filed against the third defendant, identified as “Juvenile C,” including two counts of accessory after the fact. The juvenile allegedly “provided or aided in providing the offender with any means of avoiding arrest, trial or punishment knowing or with reasonable grounds to believe that a felony.”
Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. presided over Tuesday’s transfer hearings. The three defendants will next appear for arraignment before Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr.