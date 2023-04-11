Old Asheville Highway Crime Scene On Oct. 30, 2022

Three juveniles charged in connection with a shooting on Oct. 30, 2022, that led to the death of a man at 1040 Old Asheville Highway, will have their cases heard in Greene County Criminal Court. Greeneville police responded to the Old Asheville Highway address early Oct. 30 and began an investigation that led to the arrest of the juveniles. All three defendants waived transfer hearings in Greene County Juvenile Court, including two who appeared Tuesday in Juvenile Court.

 Sun File Photo


Trending Recipe Videos