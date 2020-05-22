A burglary between Wednesday night and Thursday morning at Olympia Lanes, 110 Mason St., was reported Thursday to Greeneville police
Non-forcible entry was made through the front door and $2,000 in cash was reported stolen from a safe, Officer Justin House said in a report.
The owner told police a money bag was placed in the safe on Wednesday night before closing. When the owner returned Thursday morning, the safe was open and the money bag was gone, the report said.
Rolled coins and other items in the safe were not taken, the report said.
In addition to the $2,000 in cash in the money bag, checks for $208 and $16 were also taken.
Three possible suspects are named in the report.