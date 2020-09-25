A wallet containing $6,000 in cash was stolen between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday from a pickup truck parked in the 300 block of Locust Street, the victim told Greeneville police.
The Limestone man told police he had been working at a Locust Street address and when he was leaving noticed the sliding back glass window on the truck was cracked open. The wallet and other possessions were missing from the truck.
The wallet also contained a checkbook and insurance cards. Tools were stolen from the back seat of the truck, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
Video footage from security cameras at the address will be reviewed.