Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into shooting incidents involving two cats in the 2500 block of Fodderstack Mountain Loop.
The incidents occurred between April 6 and Friday.
Deputies were called Friday morning and spoke to the owner of the cats, who said a male cat had been shot in the left front leg. The same cat had been shot earlier this year and lost his back left leg.
The cat was at the office of a veterinarian, who was “trying to save his leg since he will have no legs on one side of his body,” Deputy William Carr said in a report.
The veterinarian recovered a bullet from the cat, the report said.
The owner told deputies another male cat she owns had also been shot earlier this year but the wound was not immediately discovered. The cat was shot a second time and lost his left back leg, the report said.
Veterinarian costs for the cats total $4,000 to date.